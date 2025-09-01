Can Pat Cummins overcome his back issues ahead of Ashes? 

Australian captain Pat Cummins is facing a major fitness challenge ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series Down Under. The pacer has been plagued by a back problem, and his recovery is crucial for the high-profile five-Test series, starting November 21. The issue was discovered during what was supposed to be a routine scan, according to Daily Mail.

Match impact Cummins ruled out of NZ T20I series Cummins's injury will keep him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. His participation in the limited-overs games against India is also in doubt. Since 2024, he has played 23 matches for Australia, including 14 Tests, and taken 70 wickets. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL for both seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Cummins Over 300 wickets in Tests Cummins's potential unavailability can be a massive dent to Australia's plans to retain the Ashes urn. Coming to his Test career, the pacer has taken 309 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 22.10. The tally includes 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. 91 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 24.10.