What is the highest powerplay total in CPL history? 

New Zealand's Tim Seifert recently made history by scoring the joint-fastest century in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. The 30-year-old St Lucia Kings batter achieved this feat in just 40 balls against Barbuda Falcons at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday. His brilliance early on meant the Kings were 92/1 after six overs while chasing 205. On this note, let's look at the highest powerplay totals in CPL history.

#3 St Lucia Kings - 92/1 St Lucia Kings's 92/1 in the aforementioned game is third on the list, as per ESPNcricinfo. It was a one-man show as Seifert attacked from the outset and scored runs for fun. Thanks to his brilliance, the Kings had a run rate of 15.33 in the first six overs as they smashed nine fours and seven sixes in this phase. Meanwhile, Seifert returned unbeaten on 125 as his team accomplished the 205-run target in just 17.5 overs.

#2 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 94/2 Chasing a massive 267 in the 2024 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were off to a flier thanks to Andre Fletcher's powerplay heroics. The Patriots skipper found one boundary after another as his team garnered 94 runs in the first six overs despite losing two wickets. Six fours and eight sixes were hit in this phase. Meanwhile, the Patriots lost the game by 40 runs despite this stellar start.