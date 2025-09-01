Which batter owns the fastest century in CPL history? 

New Zealand's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has etched his name in the record books by scoring a blistering century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Seifert achieved the feat in just 40 balls, during a match between St Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Here we look at the batters with the fastest tons in CPL history.

#1 Tim Seifert - 40 balls Seifert now shares the top spot on this list with Andre Russell, having smoked a 40-ball hundred in the aforementioned match. The latter's innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, as he smashed 10 fours and nine sixes. While the star opener smoked runs for fun at one end, no other batter could touch the 25-run mark. He returned unbeaten on 125 off just 53 balls as his team chased down the 205-run target in just 17.5 overs.

#2 Andre Russell - 40 balls As mentioned, Seifert equaled Russell's record for the fastest CPL century. The latter accomplished this milestone in the 2018 CPL match against Trinbago Knight Riders in Port of Spain. The Tallawahs were reduced to 41/5 in the second innings as their defeat looked certain at this point. However, Russell had other plans. He finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls as the Tallawahs (225/6) prevailed in 19.3 overs. The dasher smoked six fours and 13 sixes during his stay.