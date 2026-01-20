Elena Rybakina claims her 15th Australian Open win: Stats

Kazakhstan tennis star Elena Rybakina reached the 2026 Australian Open second round after beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. Rybakina claimed a 6-4, 6-3 ‌win in the women's singles opening round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who reached the 2023 Australian Open final, has made it to the second round here for the seventh successive year. Here are the key stats.

Stats Here are the match stats Rybakina won a total of 64 points and 22 winners throughout the match. She served five aces compared to Juvan's two. The former had a win percentage of 83 and 62 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted both of her break points. While Rybakina had more unforced errors (24) than Juvan (20), the latter registered two double-faults.

Aus Open Second round at Australian Open As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the second round at the Australian Open for the seventh successive year. She is yet to exit the opening round. The Kazakhstan player, who finished as the 2023 runner-up, has a 15-6 win-loss record at the hard-court Grand Slam. Overall, Rybakina has raced to 60 wins at Grand Slams. She has a 60-22 record.

