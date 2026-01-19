Australian Open 2026: Iga Swiatek beats Yuan, reaches second round

Stats

A look at match stats

Swiatek won a total of 83 points and 24 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Yuan's two. The Polish had a win percentage of 72 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her 10 break points. Swiatek had more unforced errors (35) than Yuan (28). She also registered the only three double-faults.