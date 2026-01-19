Australian Open 2026: Iga Swiatek beats Yuan, reaches second round
What's the story
Second seed Iga Swiatek reached the second round of the 2026 Australian Open after beating China's Yue Yuan. The Polish tennis star claimed a 7-6(5), 6-3 win in the women's singles first-round clash after two hours. Notably, Swiatek has cleared the Australian Open opening round at each of the eight editions she featured in so far (2019-2026*). Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Swiatek won a total of 83 points and 24 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Yuan's two. The Polish had a win percentage of 72 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her 10 break points. Swiatek had more unforced errors (35) than Yuan (28). She also registered the only three double-faults.
Information
Swiatek improves her record
As mentioned, Swiatek is yet to crash in the first round of the Australian Open. She now has a 23-7 win-loss record at Melbourne Park. Overall, Swiatek improved her Grand Slam record to 105-21.
Information
Swiatek extends her streak
According to Opta, Swiatek is the first woman to win 25-plus successive singles Grand Slam opening rounds since Karolina Pliskova (25 between Wimbledon 2016 and the Australian Open 2023). Swiatek's only first-round exit at Majors came at Wimbledon 2019.