Australian Open 2026: Iga Swiatek thrashes Bouzkova, reaches third round

Second seed Iga Swiatek reached the third round of the 2026 Australian Open after beating the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova. The Polish tennis star claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win in the women's singles second-round clash after an hour. Notably, Swiatek has cleared the Australian Open second round in every edition since 2020. She had a second-round exit in 2019. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Swiatek won a total of 63 points and 31 winners throughout the match. She fired the match's only three aces. The Polish had a win percentage of 71 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her eight break points. Swiatek had more unforced errors (27) than Bouzkova (19). The latter registered four double-faults.

Record Swiatek clears another round According to Opta, Swiatek is the first woman in the Open Era to reach the R32 of the first 24 singles Grand Slam events of a decade. Her last second-round Grand Slam exit was at the 2019 US Open. Swiatek now has a 24-7 win-loss record at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she is yet to win. She is 106-21 at Majors.

