Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka shines in five-set thriller at 40

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka has advanced to the third round of the 2026 event. The 40-year-old, playing his final season as a professional player, defeated Arthur Gea in a grueling five-set men's singles match that lasted four hours and 33 minutes. Wawrinka, who won the thriller 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), became the oldest man to reach the third round at Melbourne Park since 1978.

Stats A look at match stats Wawrinka won a total of 179 points and 63 winners throughout the match. He served 11 aces compared to Gea's 13. The Swiss star had a win percentage of 68 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 31 of his 43 net points. While Wawrinka (69) and Gea (70) had nearly identical unforced errors, the latter recorded seven double-faults.

Record Oldest man with this record Earlier, Wawrinka became the second-oldest man to win a singles Grand Slam match at the Australian Open. At 40, the Swiss is now the oldest man to reach the third round at the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall (44) in 1978. Wawrinka, who won the 2014 Australian Open, has gone past the second round here for the first time since 2017. He has a 45-18 win-loss record at Melbourne Park and 160-71 at Majors.

Feats Other feats attained by Wawrinka According to Opta, Wawrinka has become the oldest player to win multiple matches at a Grand Slam. His match that lasted over four years is now the longest at the 2026 Australian Open. Wawrinka played the 49th five-set match of his career, the most for a player in the Open Era. He surpassed the legendary Roger Federer (48).

Information Wawrinka to face Taylor Fritz Wawrinka will face Taylor Fritz in the 2026 Australian Open third round. The Swiss star has a 2-1 lead over Fritz in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Fritz beat Vit Kopriva in the second round.