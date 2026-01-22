Australian Open 2026: Tomas Machac stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac stunned former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2026 Australian Open on Thursday. The match, a four-set thriller, saw Machac win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5) on Margaret Court Arena. Machac, who recently won his second tour-level title in Adelaide, beat Grigor Dimitrov in his opening round. The former has never gone past the fourth round at Grand Slams.

Match highlights Machac's resilience shines through Despite appearing to control the match early on, Machac showed incredible resilience to fight through two tiebreaks. Even when fatigue set in, he kept his cool while Tsitsipas struggled with a lower-body injury. The latter won the second set after earning a crucial break at 4-2. While the third and fourth sets were neck-to-neck, Machac shone in the tiebreaks.

Stats A look at match stats Machac won a total of 137 points, while Tsitsipas had more winners (64) and aces (23) in the match. The Greek star had a win percentage of 81 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively. Machac won all three of his break points. Tsitsipas (52), who had more unforced errors than Machac (38), recorded eight double-faults.

Advertisement

Performance review Tsitsipas's early exit raises questions The defeat marks another early Grand Slam exit for Tsitsipas. The Greek star hasn't reached the third round of a Major since 2024. Despite defeating Shintaro Mochizuki in his opener, another four-set thriller, physical issues once again plagued the Greek star. During his match against Machac, he even had to call for medical assistance as he struggled with a lower-body injury. Tsitsipas now has a 25-9 record at the Australian Open and 68-34 at Grand Slams.

Advertisement