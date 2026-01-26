Australian Open 2026: Ben Shelton stuns Casper Ruud, reaches quarter-final
What's the story
American star Ben Shelton made a remarkable comeback against Casper Ruud to reach the 2026 Australian Open quarter-final on Monday. The 23-year-old lost the first set before bouncing back in the second. A series of winners helped him win the fourth-round clash 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 after two hours and 36 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Notably, Shelton reached his third Australian Open quarter-final.
Stats
A look at match stats
Shelton won a total of 120 points and 55 winners throughout the match. He fired 14 aces compared to Ruud's nine. The American had a win percentage of 83 and 73 on the first and second serves, respectively. He lost just one of his 30 net points. Shelton (45), who had more unforced errors than Ruud (33), recorded six double-faults.
Majors
Another quarter-final appearance
Shelton has reached the quarter-finals in three of his first four Australian Open main-draw appearances. He finished as a semi-finalist last year. The American has reached this stage at Wimbledon and the US Open too. Shelton now has a 15-3 win-loss record at the Australian Open and 36-13 at Grand Slams. He is yet to win 10-plus matches at any other Major.
Information
Ruud yet to reach Australian Open last eight
On the other hand, Ruud was vying for his maiden Australian Open quarter-final. He hasn't gone past the fourth round at Melbourne Park. Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, is now 11-7 at the Australian Open.
Information
Shelton to face Sinner
Shelton will now face second seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final. The Italian star, who recently defeated Luciano Darderi, is unbeaten in his last 18 Australian Open clashes. Notably, Sinner leads Shelton 8-1 in the ATP head-to-head series.