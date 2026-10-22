ODI Tri-Series, Avishka Fernando slams match-winning 97 versus England: Stats

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a bad start as Josh Tongue dismissed Kamindu Mendis in the fourth over.

Their captain Kusal Mendis was run out without facing a ball after Gus Atkinson deflected Avishka Fernando's drive onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.

However, Avishka and Pavan Rathnayake added 166 runs for the third wicket, keeping Sri Lanka in contention with the required run rate.

Avishka missed out on a century. Jamie Overton dismissed him for 97 runs.