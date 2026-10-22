ODI Tri-Series, Avishka Fernando slams match-winning 97 versus England: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Tri-Series match in Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka achieved the second-highest successful chase in One Day International (ODI) history. They chased down England's mammoth total of 429/4 with just one ball to spare, winning by two wickets. This is now Sri Lanka's highest successful chase ever in ODIs. The victory came despite England captain Harry Brook scoring a record-breaking double century off just 116 balls. Here's more.
Avishka
Avishka makes his presence felt
Sri Lanka's chase got off to a bad start as Josh Tongue dismissed Kamindu Mendis in the fourth over.
Their captain Kusal Mendis was run out without facing a ball after Gus Atkinson deflected Avishka Fernando's drive onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.
However, Avishka and Pavan Rathnayake added 166 runs for the third wicket, keeping Sri Lanka in contention with the required run rate.
Avishka missed out on a century. Jamie Overton dismissed him for 97 runs.
Runs
10th ODI fifty for Avishka
Avishka, who was dismissed three runs short of his century, scored an 83-ball 97.
He hammered 11 fours and 2 sixes.
Avishka has now amassed 1,691 runs in ODIs from 53 matches at 32.51.
He clocked his 10th ODI fifty (100s: 4).
As per Cricinfo, in four matches against England, Avishka now owns 162 runs at 40.5.
Playing his fourth ODI at neutral venues, Avishka owns 251 runs at 62.75 (100: 1, 50s: 1).