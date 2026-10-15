PV Sindhu: Can India's badminton ace mount a comeback?
What's the story
PV Sindhu's recent results have raised questions, but they do not tell a story of a player who has lost her ability. After a long injury interruption, she has shown flashes of her old level, including a Japan Open title, yet early exits continue to expose the challenge of sustaining that standard over time. The issue is rebuilding consistency, fitness and decision-making under pressure.
2026
Sindhu's form in 2026 (part 1)
Sindhu started the 2026 calendary year with a semi-final show at Malaysia Open.
She was ousted in R64 at the Indian Open next.
At Indonesia Masters, Sindhu suffered a quarter-final exit.
She then missed the All England Open and Swiss Open before returning at Badminton Asia Championships and losing in R16.
She lost in the quarters at Thailand Open and Singapore Open.
Information
Sindhu's form in 2026 (part 2)
Next up, she lost in R16 at Indonesia Open. She then reached the semis at Australian Open. Sindhu bagged her maiden title of the season at Japan Open before faltering at China Open, World Championships and recently Denmark Open.
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A quarter-final exit at 2026 Asian Games
Last month, Sindhu was knocked out in the 2026 Asian Games women's singles quarter-finals at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Sindhu, ranked 11th in the BWF Rankings, lost to world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China.
Injuries
Injuries have disrupted her rhythm
Sindhu's difficulties cannot be examined without considering the physical setbacks she has endured.
A foot injury and a hamstring issue forced her to stop competing in October 2025, disrupting her preparation and delaying her return to regular competition.
She resumed her international season in January 2026, but recovering match sharpness after an extended break is a different challenge from simply returning to the court.
Form
Inconsistency has plagued Sindhu
Her performances this year have offered contrasting evidence.
As mentioned, Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open and Australian Open before capturing the Japan Open title in July.
However, her overall form this year has been a disappointment.
These fluctuations across 2026 suggest that she can still compete at a high level, but maintaining it from one tournament to the next remains difficult.
Evolve
Does Sindhu's playing style need to evolve further?
Sindhu built much of her success around powerful attacking shots and the ability to dominate rallies.
At this stage of her career, however, varying the pace, improving court positioning and choosing the right moment to attack are equally important.
A more measured approach could help her conserve energy during extended matches and avoid relying too heavily on powerful smashes.
Conclusion
Can Sindhu bounce back?
There is a strong reason not to write Sindhu off. Her Japan Open victory demonstrated that she can still produce title-winning badminton, even after a difficult period.
The next step is translating those performances into regular deep runs at major tournaments.
A carefully managed schedule, sustained physical conditioning and greater consistency in decisive moments could improve her chances.