Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana bags his maiden ODI fifer: Stats

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana wreaked havoc on Pakistan 's batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 11. He bagged his maiden five-wicket haul, decimating an inexperienced Pakistani side. As a result, the visitors perished for just 114 runs in 30.4 overs. Rana, who can consistently bowl at over 140kph, had just five wickets in his previous five ODIs.

Match dynamics Pakistan debutants struggle against Bangladesh pacers Pakistan, who deployed four ODI debutants, were invited to bat on what initially seemed a spin-friendly track. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat started cautiously, taking Pakistan past 40 in the first 10 overs. However, Rana's introduction in the 10th over changed everything. He struck in his first over, dismissing Farhan (27) on the last ball. His next target was debutant Shamil Hussain (4) in the very next over.

Bowling brilliance Rana's fifer dismantles Pakistan Rana's assault suddenly brought Pakistan down to 47/2. He then sent Sadaqat (18) and veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan (10) back to the pavilion in quick succession. He completed his maiden five-wicket haul in only his fifth over by dismissing Salman Agha (5). While skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the tail, Rana finished with 5/24 in 7 overs.

Advertisement

Information Rana races to 10 wickets Rana, who made his debut in 2024 against Afghanistan, now has 10 wickets from six ODIs at an average of 24.9. This is a sharp improvement from his previous average of 45.00. Overall, the right-arm speedster has raced to 56 List A wickets.

Advertisement