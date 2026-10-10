How many batters have recorded all-format centuries versus India? 

Before his maiden T20I century against India, Hope had already scored one Test and five ODI hundreds against them.

Across nine T20Is against India, Hope has raced to 305 runs at 43.57.

His 283 Test runs against the side have come at an average of 28.3 (5 matches).

The wicketkeeper-batter has been an absolute beast against them in ODIs, scoring 1,266 runs at 55.04 across 29 games.