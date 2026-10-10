How many batters have recorded all-format centuries versus India?
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope made history on Friday by becoming the second cricketer ever to score a century in all three formats of cricket against India. He achieved this feat during the second T20I match of the five-match series in Ranchi on Friday. Hope opened the innings for West Indies and scored an unbeaten 102 runs off just 45 balls, helping his side chase down 250 in just 18.3 overs. On this note, we look at the batters with centuries across all formats against India.
#1
Shai Hope
Before his maiden T20I century against India, Hope had already scored one Test and five ODI hundreds against them.
Across nine T20Is against India, Hope has raced to 305 runs at 43.57.
His 283 Test runs against the side have come at an average of 28.3 (5 matches).
The wicketkeeper-batter has been an absolute beast against them in ODIs, scoring 1,266 runs at 55.04 across 29 games.
#2
Shane Watson
The only other player to have achieved this feat is Australia's Shane Watson, who ended his career with one century each in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is against India.
The Aussie averaged 31.12 against the team in Tests, scoring 778 runs across 13 matches.
His 19 ODI outings in this regard resulted in 717 runs at 37.73.
Watson's solitary T20I hundred came against India. The all-rounder bowed out with 302 runs across eight games against them at 50.33.