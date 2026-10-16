5,000 tickets sold! BBL set for historic start in Chennai
What's the story
Alistair Dobson, the Big Bash League (BBL) general manager, recently confirmed that around 5,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming season opener. The match is scheduled to be held at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on December 12. This will be a historic event as India will host an overseas T20 league match for the first time.
Cultural significance
Excitement around the historic BBL match
The BBL-16 season opener is more than just a cricket match; it is part of a week-long celebration of India-Australia bilateral ties.
Dobson expressed his excitement over the positive response to the event, which will see Melbourne Renegades take on Perth Scorchers.
He said, "We know the BBL is already really popular in India... it's certainly exceeded our expectations."
Player opportunity
Opportunity for players to showcase their talent
Dobson also emphasized that the BBL-16 season opener provides a great platform for clubs and players to showcase their talent in what is arguably the biggest market in the world.
He said, "It's a great opportunity, not just for our league but for our clubs and importantly for our players to come and show just how good they are."
Dobson promised fans a unique experience at the BBL-16 season opener.
Information
Why an Indian venue for BBL?
The 2026/27 BBL opener shifted to Chennai with Cricket Australia's plans to privatize the league. The move aimed at tapping the Indian market. The opener between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers is scheduled for December 12 at Chepauk.