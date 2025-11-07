BCB to investigate sexual harassment allegations made by Jahanara Alam

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team, Jahanara Alam. She alleged that a former selector and other board officials behaved inappropriately with her, with one incident occurring during the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup . The BCB has formed a committee for this purpose, which will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days.

Board statement BCB's statement on the matter In its statement, the BCB said it has taken note of the allegations made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team against certain individuals associated with the team. The board emphasized its commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all players and personnel. It also assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the investigation's findings.

Past accusations Details of the allegations Jahanara, now based in Australia, had alleged that a former selector misbehaved with her when he was the women's team selector and manager. She claimed he asked her inappropriate questions. The cricketer also alleged that some BCB officials behaved inappropriately with her too. These allegations come after Jahanara accused Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana of physically abusing her teammates in another interview. However, the BCB dismissed those claims as "baseless."