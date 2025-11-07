BCB to investigate sexual harassment allegations made by Jahanara Alam
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team, Jahanara Alam. She alleged that a former selector and other board officials behaved inappropriately with her, with one incident occurring during the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. The BCB has formed a committee for this purpose, which will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days.
Board statement
In its statement, the BCB said it has taken note of the allegations made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team against certain individuals associated with the team. The board emphasized its commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all players and personnel. It also assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the investigation's findings.
Past accusations
Details of the allegations
Jahanara, now based in Australia, had alleged that a former selector misbehaved with her when he was the women's team selector and manager. She claimed he asked her inappropriate questions. The cricketer also alleged that some BCB officials behaved inappropriately with her too. These allegations come after Jahanara accused Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana of physically abusing her teammates in another interview. However, the BCB dismissed those claims as "baseless."
Career highlights
Only Bangladeshi woman cricketer to play in WPL
Jahanara has taken 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20Is across 135 white-ball matches for Bangladesh. She is also the only Bangladeshi player to have participated in the Women's T20 Challenge in India and the FairBreak Invitational T20. Jahanara now lives in Australia. She said she spoke publicly so that "maybe 10 more girls will want to return safely."