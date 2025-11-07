WBBL: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Ellyse Perry as Sydney Sixers captain

Sydney Sixers have appointed Ashleigh Gardner as their new captain, taking over from Ellyse Perry . The move comes as part of a major overhaul for the club, which has struggled to maintain its dominance in recent seasons. Under Perry's leadership since 2015-16, the Sixers won two Women's Big Bash League titles but have failed to reach finals in five of the last six seasons.

Leadership credentials Gardner's impressive stats for the Sixers Gardner, who has been a key player for the Sixers since their inception, holds the club records for most games (135) and wickets (102). She also ranks third in runs scored (2,607). Her leadership potential has long been recognized and she was recently named captain of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League and Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Captaincy remarks Honored to be appointed captain, says Gardner On her appointment, Gardner said, "I'm honored to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I've proudly represented for my whole career." She added that she has learned from some amazing leaders over the years and is excited to lead the team. Perry will stay with Sixers for at least three more seasons after an eight-year stint as captain.