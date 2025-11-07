WBBL: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Ellyse Perry as Sydney Sixers captain
What's the story
Sydney Sixers have appointed Ashleigh Gardner as their new captain, taking over from Ellyse Perry. The move comes as part of a major overhaul for the club, which has struggled to maintain its dominance in recent seasons. Under Perry's leadership since 2015-16, the Sixers won two Women's Big Bash League titles but have failed to reach finals in five of the last six seasons.
Leadership credentials
Gardner's impressive stats for the Sixers
Gardner, who has been a key player for the Sixers since their inception, holds the club records for most games (135) and wickets (102). She also ranks third in runs scored (2,607). Her leadership potential has long been recognized and she was recently named captain of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League and Trent Rockets in The Hundred.
Captaincy remarks
Honored to be appointed captain, says Gardner
On her appointment, Gardner said, "I'm honored to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I've proudly represented for my whole career." She added that she has learned from some amazing leaders over the years and is excited to lead the team. Perry will stay with Sixers for at least three more seasons after an eight-year stint as captain.
Transition
Perry backs Gardner to lead the Sixers well
Perry said, "It's been an immense pleasure to have the opportunity to lead the Sixers over the last eight years." She added that Gardner has contributed a lot on and off the field. "Her strong interest in giving her best as a leader will be an exciting starting point for our team this season," Perry said.