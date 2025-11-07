Matt Henry returns for WI ODIs; Kane Williamson misses out
What's the story
New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against West Indies, starting November 16. The team will be captained by Mitchell Santner and features the return of fast bowler Matt Henry, who was recently sidelined due to a calf strain. Henry missed the last two ODIs against England but is now undergoing rehabilitation in preparation for both this ODI series and an upcoming three-match Test series.
Player retention
Tickner rewarded for his stellar show against England
Blair Tickner, who bagged back-to-back Player of the Match awards against England in the second and third ODIs, has retained his place in the squad. Tickner took eight wickets in two games at an average of 12.25. Notably, before this series against England, he hadn't played ODIs for New Zealand earlier in 2023.
Injury concerns
Injury list remains extensive for New Zealand
Despite Henry's return, New Zealand's injury list continues to grow. Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring) remain unavailable due to injuries. Kane Williamson has also been left out as he prepares for the Test series starting December 2.
Team composition
A look at New Zealand's ODI squad (WI series)
New Zealand Squad for WI ODIs: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young Head coach Rob Walter welcomed Henry's return and praised Tickner's performance against England. "Matt is a vital member of this group and the senior leader of our pace attack," Walter said.