Henry missed the last two ODIs against England

Matt Henry returns for WI ODIs; Kane Williamson misses out

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Nov 07, 202510:20 am

What's the story

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against West Indies, starting November 16. The team will be captained by Mitchell Santner and features the return of fast bowler Matt Henry, who was recently sidelined due to a calf strain. Henry missed the last two ODIs against England but is now undergoing rehabilitation in preparation for both this ODI series and an upcoming three-match Test series.