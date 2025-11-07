Explainer: All you need to know about RCB's sale

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to go under the hammer. This comes after parent company Diageo initiated steps to divest its ownership in the franchise. The UK-based company announced a "strategic review" of its investment in RCB through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL). Diageo, the owner of the IPL and WPL teams - has already initiated the sale process and is confident of completing it by March 31, 2026.

Ownership structure Strategic review process expected to conclude by March 31, 2026 RCSPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Spirits Ltd (USL), owns the men's IPL and women's WPL teams. The strategic review process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026. At this point, RCB could have a new owner. "RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it is non-core to our alcobev (alcohol and beverages) business," said Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO of USL in the SEBI filing, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Rumor mill Diageo has been under financial pressure The rumors of a possible sale had been doing the rounds for months, but they first emerged after the horrific stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory parade in June. Diageo has been under financial pressure in recent years due to challenges across several global markets.

Market pressure Change in ownership will not affect planning Earlier this year, United Spirits Ltd. (USL) company secretary Mital Sanghvi denied the sale rumors. However, with Diageo facing headwinds globally, its stance seems to have changed. The change in ownership will not affect planning for the upcoming IPL and WPL auctions. Any prospective owner will still require clearance from the IPL, with the process likely extending beyond the strategic review's expected conclusion by March 31, 2026.

Do you know? Who are the interested parties? As per Cricbuzz, it was earlier reported that there seems to be quite a few interested parties. A private investment company based in the US is one of them alongside, the Adani Group, the Jindals of the JSW Group, Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, and Delhi-based Ravi Jaipuria of the Devyani International Group.