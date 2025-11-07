WTA Finals 2025: Decoding the four semi-finalists in women's singles

The semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2025 will be played on November 7, Friday. World number one Aryna Sabalenka is set to face 4th seed Amanda Anisimova after taking down Coco Gauff in Riyadh. Sabalenka earned a straight-set victory over her American rival. On the other hand, 5th seed Jessica Pegula will face 6th seed Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final contest. Here are further details.

Sabalenka Sabalenka's tournament summary and her H2H record against Anisimova Sabalenka won all of her three matches in the group stage. She took down Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-1 and Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 before beating Gauff 7-6, 6-2 on Friday. This is Sabalenka's fourth consecutive semi-final appearance at the WTA Finals but she has only reached the final once before, losing to Caroline Garcia in 2022. Sabalenka and Anisimova have met 10 times on the WTA Tour. The latter owns a 6-4 win-loss record.

Information Anisimova: Decoding her performance in this year's WTA Finals Anisimova opened her campaign with a defeat against Rybakina. Thereafter, she earned a hard-fought win over Madison Keys, coming from behind to secure a three-set win. In her final group stage contest, she took down 2nd seed Iga Swiatek in three sets.