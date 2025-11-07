Nottingham Forest held by Sturm Graz in Europa League: Stats

Nottingham Forest's Europa League 2025-26 campaign hit a snag as they were held by Austrian side Sturm Graz on Matchday 4. The match saw Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White miss a first-half penalty, denying his side an early lead. Forest, who drew 2-2 against Manchester United last weekend in the Premier League, failed to get the momentum. This result leaves Forest 19th in the 36-team standings on five points, while Sturm Graz sit a point adrift in 23rd.

Missed chances Gibbs-White misses penalty as Forest fail to score Gibbs-White was given a golden opportunity to score after Emanuel Aiwu's handball in the box. However, his weak penalty was saved by Oliver Christensen, denying Forest an early lead. The team had other chances too, with James McAtee coming close after a well-worked free-kick but failing to find the bottom corner.

Near misses Forest threaten with set-piece attempts Nottingham Forest kept the pressure on Sturm Graz with set-piece attempts. Nikola Milenkovic sent a corner back into the box, where Ryan Yates's header was cleared off the line by Arjan Malic. Nicolas Dominguez's powerful strike hit the crossbar after a wicked deflection.

Player performance Kalimuendo struggles upfront for Forest With striker Igor Jesus suspended and Chris Wood injured, Arnaud Kalimuendo made his first start for Forest since joining from Rennes in the summer. However, he struggled to make an impact with just seven touches in the first half. Another summer signing James McAtee also failed to impress on his sixth appearance for Forest since joining this summer.

Do you know? Forest yet to win an away match Nottingham Forest haven't won a single away match from 8 attempts in all competitions this season. A search for their first away win across all competitions continue (D4 L4).