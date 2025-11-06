South Africa down Pakistan in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant century as South Africa beat Pakistan in the 2nd ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. The match in Faisalabad saw half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Salman Agha, along with a career-best 59 from Mohammad Nawaz , helping Pakistan post a competitive total of 269 runs. In response, de Kock led the charge for the visitors, who won the contest by 8 wickets. Here are further details and stats.

Bowling brilliance South Africa's 2-seam, 4-spin attack restricts Pakistan Despite conceding 269 runs, South Africa's bowlers had their moments. Nandre Burger and Nqabayomzi Peter, who were rested in the first game, claimed career-best figures of 4/46 and 3/55 respectively. Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, and Bjorn Fortuin all kept their economy under six runs per over. However, it was Nawaz's late blitz that took Pakistan past the 260-run mark in the final overs of the innings.

Match progression Nawaz powers Pakistan to competitive total South Africa struck early with Fakhar Zaman falling to a Burger short ball. However, Ayub and Agha steadied the ship with a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Despite their efforts, Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 131/5 after 30 overs. But Nawaz's aggressive approach in the death overs helped Pakistan finish strong with a total of 269 runs on the board.

Burger Nandre Burger rattles Pakistan with 4 wickets South Africa's Burger bagged three wickets in quick succession, leaving the hosts reeling at 22/3. His 4th wicket came in the 47th over as he dismissed Faheem Ashraf. He finished with 4 for 46 from 10 overs. In 12 matches, Burger has raced to 18 scalps at an average of 29.66. This was his maiden 4-fer in ODIs. Meanwhile, this was also his 50th match in List A cricket. He has claimed 76 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Trio Key stats of Pakistan's half-centurions Ayub scored 53 runs off 66 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Playing his 14th ODI, he owns 635 runs at 48.84. This was his 2nd ODI fifty (100s: 3). Agha's knock of 69 had 5 fours. He has raced to 1,247 runs from 63 matches at 41.56. This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1). Versus Pakistan, he owns 428 runs from six matches at 85.60. This was his 3rd fifty against SA. Meanwhile, Nawaz's 59 was laced with three fours and 4 sixes. He registered his career-best score.

Information Fakhar registers his 7th duck in ODIs Pakistan opener Fakhar was dismissed for a three-ball duck. He registered his 7th duck in ODIs. This was his 88th appearance. Against South Africa, the southpaw clocked his maiden score of nought.

Chase How did South Africa's chase pan out? South Africa openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (46) and de Kock added 81 runs for the opening wicket. The southpaw then put on a 153-run stand for the 2nd wicket with de Zorzi which helped SA gain a strong hold. Pakistan's fielding and bowling looked ordinary as the Proteas batters dominated. De Zorzi scored a solid 76 from 63 balls. Meanwhile, de Kock remained unbeaten on 123.

QDK Quinton de Kock hammers his 22nd century in ODIs De Kock remained unbeaten on 123 runs from 119 balls to help SA win. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. This was his 22nd hundred in ODIs. The southpaw overtook Herschelle Gibbs in terms of ODI tons for South Africa and go 3rd-highest. Most 100s for South Africa in ODIs: 27 - Hashim Amla 25 - AB de Villiers 22 - Quinton de Kock* 21 - Herschelle Gibbs 17 - Jacques Kallis

Asia 2nd-most ODI tons in Asia by a visiting batter This was de Kock's 9th ODI century in Asia. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the most ODI tons on Asian soil by a visiting batter. Most ODI 100s by a visiting batter in Asia: 10 - AB de Villiers (43 inns) 9 - Quinton de Kock (37 inns)* 8 - Chris Gayle (60 inns) 7 - Shai Hope (31 inns)

Information Another massive feat attained by de Kock De Kock is now the 4th-fastest to 22 ODI tons in terms of innings. He has got to 22 centuries in 157 innings. Notably, he has remained only behind Hashim Amla (126 innings), Virat Kohli (143 innings), and David Warner (153 innings).

Runs 5th fifty-plus score for de Kock against Pakistan In 157 ODI matches, de Kock owns 6,956 runs at 46.68. Apart from 22 tons, he has hit 31 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 ODIs versus Pakistan, he has smashed 776 runs at 45.64. This was his 2nd century against Pakistan (50s: 3). Meanwhile, this was de Kock's 6th hundred in away ODI matches (home of oppositon). He owns 2,416 away ODI runs.

De Zorzi Tony de Zorzi hammers 76 versus Pakistan De Zorzi's knock grew in stature as his innings progressed. He started slowly but picked up pace to finish on 76 from 63 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Playing his 19th ODI, de Zorzi has raced to 647 runs at 38.05. This was his 2nd ODI fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate reads 97-plus in ODIs. In 6 ODIs against Pakistan, he has amassed 209 runs at 34.83. This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan.