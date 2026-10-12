India-Sri Lanka ODI in Delhi won't be shifted: BCCI clarifies
What's the story
Devajit Saikia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, has dismissed rumors about a possible venue shift for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The match, part of the three-ODI series, is scheduled to be played on December 13 in Delhi. There were speculations that it could be moved to Ahmedabad due to ongoing construction work at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Media advisory
Reports suggesting venue shift not accurate: Saikia
According to an ANI report, Saikia clarified that no decision has been taken to move the fixture. He emphasized that bilateral matches are allotted to venues according to the BCCI's standard policy.
"Reports suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI," he said.
Schedule details
Narendra Modi Stadium to host 3rd ODI
Sri Lanka's tour of India from December in December will feature a white-ball series of three ODIs and as many T20Is.
The ODI series will kick off in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad for the second and third matches, respectively.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is already set to host the third and final ODI on December 19.
Information
India-Sri Lanka T20I series schedule
After the ODI leg, India and Sri Lanka will face off in a three-match T20I series at Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune. The matches are scheduled for December 22 (Rajkot), December 24 (Cuttack), and December 27 (Pune).