BCCI invites applications for men's selection committee (senior team)
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for a position in its senior men's selection committee. The announcement comes after Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the chairman of selectors ended on October 4. The BCCI made the announcement on X, providing details about the role, responsibilities, and eligibility criteria for potential candidates.
Job description
Key responsibilities of the new member
The new member will be tasked with selecting the senior national men's team for all formats, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
They will also play a key role in identifying talent and building bench strength for the national side.
The BCCI has emphasized that the selected candidate should be able to pick the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner while scouting players through domestic/international matches.
Extra tasks
Eligibility criteria for applicants
Apart from selection duties, the new selector will also have to address media on team selection and appoint captains for each format.
The BCCI has specified that applicants should have played at least seven Tests or 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.
They must also have retired from the game at least five years ago.
Previous series
Agarkar's absence during West Indies series
Agarkar's absence was already felt during India's recent ODI series against West Indies at home.
Before the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30, head coach Gautam Gambhir held a long meeting with the four-member selection committee, with Agarkar missing.
Notably, Pragyan Ojha was part of the meeting.
The discussion reportedly revolved around India's upcoming New Zealand tour and its selection criteria for the series.
Future tasks
New Zealand series on the horizon
The selection committee's next challenge is India's home series against New Zealand.
The mega tour will feature five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests, with the first T20I scheduled for October 22.
The BCCI's advertisement now starts the formal process of appointing a new member as Ojha continues to serve as interim head of the committee.