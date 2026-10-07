How Bhuvneshwar Kumar has fared for Team India: His journey

Bhuvneshwar's India debut was as magical as his swing.

He made his international debut in the 1st T20I against Pakistan on December 25, 2012.

Bhuvi rocked Pakistan's top order as they attempted to chase 134. He swung the ball both ways, dismissing Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, and Umar Akmal.

Although Pakistan won, Bhuvneshwar's returns read 4-0-9-3 with an economy rate of 2.25.