These bowlers conceded 60-plus in a T20 WC knock-out game

India's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has recorded the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups. The record was set during the semi-final match against England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Chakravarthy gave away 64 runs in his four overs while managing to take just one wicket, marking his worst performance in a T20I game. On this note, we look at the bowlers to concede 60 or more runs in a T20 WC match.

#1 1/64 - Varun Chakravarthy vs England, 2026 SF Chakravarthy's forgettable spell against England tops this unwanted list. Chasing a stiff 254 in the game, England batters put up a great fight as they particularly targeted the mystery spinner. Centurion Jacob Bethell scored a staggering 41 runs off just 13 balls against Chakravarthy. The spinner's figures of 1/64 in four overs are also the joint-second-most expensive spell by a bowler in T20 World Cups. Despite Chakravarthy's struggles, India prevailed by seven runs.

#2 1/61 - Jofra Archer vs India, 2026 SF The first innings of the aforementioned semi-final saw England speedster Jofra Archer concede 61 runs in four overs. Tilak Varma was his only scalp in the match as the pacer was hit all over the park. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson led the charge with his 89-run knock, as India managed to score 253/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

