Can India's next-gen stars dominate Test cricket overseas?
What's the story
Test cricket, the ultimate test of skill and temperament, has seen a few players emerge as potential future stars. The domestic circuit in India has always been a breeding ground for talent, as tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy have produced several stars over the years. On this note, we analyze whether India's next generation can dominate Test cricket overseas or not.
Tournaments
Strong tournaments
A Ranjii Trophy season gives ample opportunities for a team to try most of their players.
Hence, even the fringe players on the benches get to showcase their talent at some point in the competition.
The stand-out performers then get a place in the Duleep Trophy teams.
In recent years, players like Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan, and Manav Suthar have earned Test call-ups for strong Ranji performances.
Stars
Presence of international stars
Over the last couple of years, we have seen several international stars grind in domestic red-ball cricket when available.
Team India regulars like Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Tilak Varma participated in the 2026 Duleep Trophy.
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's first-choice opening pair in Tests, participated in the opening round of the 2026-27 Ranji season.
The presence of these names in the dressing room can massively benefit young stars.
Tours
The India A tours
Before the grind of international cricket, domestic performers are often awarded a place in the 'India A' team.
This side takes on the best fringe players of other nations - an exposure that comes with a reality check.
When this 'A' team travels overseas, they get a chance to adapt to the pace-friendly decks of SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations even before playing for India.
This is another strong reason why India's upcoming players can thrive in overseas Tests.
Challenge
Do other teams also have such strong programs?
BCCI is the only board in the world that restricts its active men's cricketers from participating in overseas franchise leagues.
However, that's not the case with other cricket bodies.
Players from other nations often pursue lucrative deals in T20 competitions, which are financially rewarding.
As a result, their best players are mostly unavailable for First-Class cricket.