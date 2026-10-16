Can India's next-gen stars dominate Test cricket overseas?

A Ranjii Trophy season gives ample opportunities for a team to try most of their players.

Hence, even the fringe players on the benches get to showcase their talent at some point in the competition.

The stand-out performers then get a place in the Duleep Trophy teams.

In recent years, players like Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan, and Manav Suthar have earned Test call-ups for strong Ranji performances.