Chapman, Foulkes to miss India T20I series due to injuries
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes will miss the upcoming home T20I series against India due to injuries. Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear while playing in the European T20 Premier League last month. He is expected to be available for the ODIs against India. Meanwhile, Foulkes hurt his right hip flexor during a recent training session with Canterbury. His return date is yet to be determined.
Squad changes
Clarkson, Tickner added to NZ T20I squad
In light of the injuries, New Zealand Cricket has added all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner as replacements for the T20I squad.
Head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Chapman's and Foulkes's injuries but was glad to have Clarkson and Tickner join the team.
"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery," he said.
Series details
When will the NZ-India T20I series take place?
The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India will kick off in Christchurch on October 22.
The matches will be played in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton.
This comes after the two teams faced each other in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year, with India emerging victorious.
Information
New Zealand's updated T20I squad vs India
Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.