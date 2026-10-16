Amorim's AC Milan thrash RB Salzburg in Europa League: Stats

The young striker opened the scoring for Milan in the 15th minute, heading home a cross from Omari Hutchinson.

Milan doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Cisse scored again, this time from a Rabiot cross.

The Rossoneri continued to dominate the match with a third goal just after halftime.

Cisse completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute, finishing off a pass from Adrien Rabiot.

Goncalo Ramos added to Milan's tally in the 72nd minute after Ardon Jashari's high press forced an error.