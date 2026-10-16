Amorim's AC Milan thrash RB Salzburg in Europa League: Stats
What's the story
AC Milan secured a resounding 4-0 victory over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The star of the match was Alphadjo Cisse, who scored his first career hat-trick at just 19 years old. The win comes as a much-needed boost for the Rossoneri after their disappointing defeat to Benfica in Matchweek 1 of the Europa League. Here's more.
Milestone achievement
Cisse makes history for AC Milan
At the age of 19 years and 358 days, Cisse became the youngest Italian player in the history of the major European competitions to have scored three or more goals in a single match.
Meanwhile, he is also the first Milan player to achieve this feat since Pippo Inzaghi against Deportivo La Coruna in September 2002.
Match highlights
Cisse's hat-trick helps Milan secure comfortable victory
The young striker opened the scoring for Milan in the 15th minute, heading home a cross from Omari Hutchinson.
Milan doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Cisse scored again, this time from a Rabiot cross.
The Rossoneri continued to dominate the match with a third goal just after halftime.
Cisse completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute, finishing off a pass from Adrien Rabiot.
Goncalo Ramos added to Milan's tally in the 72nd minute after Ardon Jashari's high press forced an error.
Match conclusion
Milan hold on for a comfortable win despite red card
Despite their attacking prowess, Milan's defense was also on display as they managed to keep a clean sheet.
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan rushed outside his box for a tackle on the quick Edmund Baidoo, and his boot kept out the resulting chance.
However, Filippo Terracciano was sent off for a foul just outside the area in the 84th minute, leaving Milan with 10 men at the end of the match.
Record
3rd-youngest player to score a hat-trick in Europa League history
As per Squawka, Cisse is also the third-youngest player with a hat-trick in Europa League history.
Youngest players to score a hat-trick in Europa League history
Joaa Felix (19y 152d)
Marko Pjaca (19y 219d)
Alphadjo Cisse (19y 358d)
Paco Alcacer (20y 223d)
Harry Kane (21y 87d)
Darwin Nunez (21y 120d)
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Cisse's game by numbers
Cisse played 60 minutes against RB Salzburg in Milan's victory. He had 26 touches and clocked 15/16 successful passes. Cisse also had 6 touches in the opposition box and 4/4 shots were on target. He scored 3 goals.