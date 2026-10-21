Will Cristiano Ronaldo play Portugal's upcoming Nations League matches?
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo was recently slapped with a €255 ($285.90) fine and handed a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). The punishment followed his abrupt exit from the national side during last month's UEFA Nations League campaign. Despite the suspension, Ronaldo will be eligible to play in Portugal's upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales in November.
Dispute details
Ronaldo's departure sparked controversy
Ronaldo's departure from the squad was triggered by a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.
The 41-year-old accused Jesus of breaking promises regarding his playing time after he was benched against Norway.
Ronaldo claimed in a statement that the coach had asked him if he was ready to play 30 minutes against Norway, despite being focused on his physical recovery and training plan at the time.
Acceptance
Ronaldo still considered a key player
After his departure from the squad, Ronaldo accepted whatever punishment was imposed by the FPF but expressed his desire to continue playing for the national team.
The federation had provisionally suspended him before announcing its final decision on Monday.
Despite the controversy, FPF president Pedro Proenca still considers Ronaldo "a key player" for Portugal and is hopeful that he will resolve his differences with Jesus and rejoin the squad.
Commitment
Ronaldo confirms international commitment
In a five-page letter posted on social media, Ronaldo confirmed his willingness to continue representing Portugal.
Despite the recent friction with Jesus, Ronaldo has clarified that he is not ready to retire from international football.
"If I am physically fit, playing for my club, scoring goals...I will be available...to compete and win for our national team," he said in the letter.
Information
What about his availability
Ronaldo, the highest scorer in international football, will be eligible to play Portugal's upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales in November. As per the FPF, the suspension took effect from the day of the incident. Therefore, Ronaldo's ban will officially expire at the end of October 2026.