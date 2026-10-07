Cristiano Ronaldo confirms international commitment in five-page letter: Details here
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his willingness to continue representing Portugal in a five-page letter shared on social media. The 41-year-old Al Nassr striker had left the national team's camp after not being used as a substitute in their UEFA Nations League match against Norway on September 27. He accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word during the incident.
Career update
I will be available to compete and win: Ronaldo
Despite the recent friction with Jesus, Ronaldo has clarified that he is not ready to retire from international football.
"If I am physically fit, playing for my club, scoring goals...I will be available...to compete and win for our national team," he said in the letter.
The forward also explained his fallout with Jesus, who had coached him in Saudi Arabia from 2025-26.
Disagreement details
Here's how the fallout with Jesus unfolded
Ronaldo clarified that his disagreement with Jesus wasn't about not playing against Norway but rather that the coach "broke his word" twice.
The first time was when he didn't bring him on, and the second time was due to his "aggressiveness" in the press conference after the game.
Ronaldo had been told by Jesus earlier that he wouldn't play in this match, which led to further confusion.
Press conference fallout
Ronaldo was upset over Jesus's comments
Ronaldo was disappointed by Jesus's comments in a press conference ahead of the next game against Denmark.
He felt the coach's words were aggressive and did not reflect their private conversation from the day before.
The forward had expected Jesus to admit his mistake for having a player of Ronaldo's stature warm up but not being played, which he didn't do.
Apology issued
Ronaldo apologizes to his teammates
Ronaldo has apologized to his national team teammates for leaving the training camp. He admitted that despite the breach of trust with the coach, he shouldn't have done it.
"I apologize to the Portuguese people, too, but a broken promise has, for me, a defining impact," he wrote in his letter.
The forward also said he hopes to play many more games for Portugal in the future.