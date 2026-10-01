Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal's training camp amid rift speculation

Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, coach Jesus addressed the speculation surrounding Ronaldo.

"There was no incident whatsoever. Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that."

Jesus added he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," he added.