Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal's training camp amid rift speculation
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his departure from Portugal's international camp, amid rumors of a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus. The Al-Nassr forward had been included in the 25-man squad for the current international break and started in the opening UEFA Nations League match against Wales. However, he didn't play in Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday and skipped meeting visiting fans after the match.
Coach's clarification
Coach Jesus addresses Ronaldo's situation
Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, coach Jesus addressed the speculation surrounding Ronaldo.
"There was no incident whatsoever. Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that."
Jesus added he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting.
"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," he added.
Official statement
Portuguese Football Federation confirms Ronaldo's departure
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo's departure from the national team training camp.
The statement said preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway would continue as planned with the remaining 24 squad members.
It further emphasized that the entire delegation remains focused on upcoming fixtures and achieving established objectives.
Speculation
Speculation surrounding Ronaldo's international retirement
Ronaldo's departure has led to speculation about the end of his international career.
However, neither the player nor the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed his retirement from international football.
The veteran forward hasn't publicly announced his retirement, leaving his future with the national team uncertain.
Ronaldo
Ronaldo announces his departure
Ronaldo later took to Instagram to announce his departure.
"After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," he wrote.
"In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."