Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal's training camp amid rift speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal's training camp amid rift speculation
Ronaldo has left Portugal's training camp

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal's training camp amid rift speculation

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 01, 2026
02:39 am
What's the story

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his departure from Portugal's international camp, amid rumors of a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus. The Al-Nassr forward had been included in the 25-man squad for the current international break and started in the opening UEFA Nations League match against Wales. However, he didn't play in Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday and skipped meeting visiting fans after the match.

Coach's clarification

Coach Jesus addresses Ronaldo's situation

Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, coach Jesus addressed the speculation surrounding Ronaldo.

"There was no incident whatsoever. Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that."

Jesus added he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," he added.

Official statement

Portuguese Football Federation confirms Ronaldo's departure

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo's departure from the national team training camp.

The statement said preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway would continue as planned with the remaining 24 squad members.

It further emphasized that the entire delegation remains focused on upcoming fixtures and achieving established objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation

Speculation surrounding Ronaldo's international retirement

Ronaldo's departure has led to speculation about the end of his international career.

However, neither the player nor the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed his retirement from international football.

The veteran forward hasn't publicly announced his retirement, leaving his future with the national team uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo

Ronaldo announces his departure

Ronaldo later took to Instagram to announce his departure.

"After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," he wrote.

"In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."

ADVERTISEMENT