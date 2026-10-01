Why Pat Cummins excels as both captain and strike bowler
What's the story
Pat Cummins has established himself as one of cricket's most influential leaders by combining fast-bowling excellence with a calm, practical approach to captaincy. His ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs while managing pressure makes him valuable in every phase of a match. Rather than relying on aggression alone, Cummins uses preparation, tactical awareness and personal accountability to influence results and earn his teammates' confidence.
Information
Cummins helped Australia down South Africa in Durban
In the recently concluded 1st Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead, Durban, Cummins picked four wickets in total. He also chipped in with the bat in the 1st innings, scoring 43. He led his side to a 214-run win.
Bowling
A bowling action built for sustained pressure
Cummins generates pace without appearing to expend unnecessary energy.
His smooth run-up, high release point and ability to hit a consistent length allow him to challenge batters with bounce and movement.
He can threaten the stumps, target the outside edge or force batters into uncomfortable defensive positions. This combination makes him dangerous even when the pitch offers limited assistance.
Breakthroughs
The knack for delivering crucial breakthroughs
An effective strike bowler needs more than raw speed; timing and execution matter just as much.
Cummins understands when to attack a batter's weakness, when to change his length and when to build pressure through disciplined bowling.
His willingness to take responsibility in difficult passages gives Australia a wicket-taking option when a partnership threatens to take control of the contest.
Calmness
Calmness that strengthens his captaincy
Cummins rarely needs theatrical displays to communicate authority.
His composed demeanour helps him approach difficult moments with clarity, allowing him to assess conditions and trust his players.
He is generally comfortable sticking with a plan long enough for it to work, while remaining responsible for adjusting when circumstances demand it.
That balance between patience and intervention is an important part of his leadership style.
Awareness
Tactical awareness and trust in the team
Captaincy requires more than choosing the right delivery.
Cummins must read the match situation, position his fielders intelligently and manage his bowling resources.
His approach also allows experienced teammates to contribute their knowledge instead of making every decision a one-person operation.
By combining his own instincts with the expertise around him, he can lead collectively while remaining an attacking bowler.
Numbers
His numbers and achievements
In 75 Tests, Cummins has bagged 326 scalps at 21.91. He owns 17 four-fers and 14 five-wicket hauls.
In 91 ODIs, the pacer has claimed 143 wickets at 28.90. He owns six four-fers and a fifer.
In 57 T20Is, Cummins has picked 66 scalps at 23.57.
Under Cummins' leadership, Australia won the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Australia also won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.