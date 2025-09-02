Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Dissecting his numbers
What's the story
Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals. The 26-year-old achieved this feat during the tri-series match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on Monday. He took a match-winning 3/21, surpassing New Zealand's Tim Southee's record of 164 wickets in T20Is. On this note, let's decode his incredible numbers in T20I cricket.
Career milestones
Rashid races past Southee's tally
While Southee had played 126 matches, Rashid went past his tally in just his 98th T20I, as per ESPNcricinfo. Rashid has taken two five-wicket hauls and as many as eight four-wicket hauls. He has played against 18 teams so far, with Ireland being the most frequent opponent (21 matches). Notably, he has taken a total of 163 wickets for Afghanistan and two for ICC World XI against the West Indies at Lord's on May 31, 2018.
Stats
Best economy and average
Rashid, who has now raced to 165 T20I scalps, owns an economy of 6.07. No other full-member team bowler with at least 100 T20I scalps has an economy of under 6.8. Rashid's average of 13.62 is also the best on this list. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (15.41) and Ireland's Mark Adair (19.44) are the only other bowlers with a sub-20 averages (Minimum: 100 wickets).
Four-fers
Most four-plus wickets hauls
As many as 10 T20Is have seen Rashid take four of more wickets - the most for any player. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (8) and Pakistan's Umar Gul (6) are the only other bowlers with more than five hauls of four wickets or more. The aforementioned game also saw Rashid become the first full-member team bowler with 50 T20I wickets as captain. He has now raced to 52 wickets at 13.46 in this regard.
Feats
Here are his other T20I records
Rashid has dismissed Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl seven times in T20Is. No other bowler has dismissed a batter more times in the format. Having taken just 53 games, Rashid is also the fastest bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets to date. The Afghanistan skipper is also the fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets, achieving the feat in just 92 matches.
T20 tally
Highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket
Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in professional T20 cricket, with an impressive tally of 664 wickets from 489 matches. His economy rate of under 7 (6.59) and average of 18.47 highlight his ability to control runs. His best bowling figures in an innings are an impressive 6/17. The wrist-spinner owns 17 four-wicket hauls and four fifers in T20 cricket.