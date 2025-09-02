Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is, surpasses Tim Southee

Star Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He reached the landmark in the 2025 T20I Tri-Series match against UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rashid led Afghanistan to a formidable victory by taking three wickets. With his third, he surpassed Tim Southee to top the wicket tally in the shortest format. Afghanistan eventually won the match by 38 runs.

UAE innings UAE falter despite positive start Despite a positive start, UAE lost Muhammad Zohaib early on. However, Muhammad Waseem single-handedly took on the Afghanistan bowling attack, adding 61 runs with Ethan D'Souza. With Waseem's exploits, UAE touched the 90-run mark in the 10th over. However, he fell to Sharafuddin Ashraf. Ashraf and Rashid brought UAE down to 112/7 thereafter. Although Rahul Chopra scored 52*, they fell 38 runs short.

Spell Three wickets each for spinners Rashid, Ashraf Spinners Rashid (4-0-21-3) and Ashraf (4-0-24-3) bagged noteworthy figures. The former broke the pivotal stand between Waseem and Ethan D'Souza. Ashraf then dismissed Waseem, who was batting Afghanistan out of the contest. Rashid later removed Asif Khan and Dhruv Parashar, while Saghir Khan and Haider Ali were the next victims of Ashraf. Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi also chipped in with a wicket each.

Wickets Rashid goes past Southee As mentioned, Rashid became the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He went past Southee, who retired with 164 wickets last year. The Afghan wrist-spinner, one of the most lethal white-ball bowlers, now owns 165 wickets from just 98 matches at an incredible average of 13.75. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls, 2 fifers, and a remarkable economy rate of 6.07.