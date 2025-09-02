Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is, surpasses Tim Southee
Star Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He reached the landmark in the 2025 T20I Tri-Series match against UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rashid led Afghanistan to a formidable victory by taking three wickets. With his third, he surpassed Tim Southee to top the wicket tally in the shortest format. Afghanistan eventually won the match by 38 runs.
UAE falter despite positive start
Despite a positive start, UAE lost Muhammad Zohaib early on. However, Muhammad Waseem single-handedly took on the Afghanistan bowling attack, adding 61 runs with Ethan D'Souza. With Waseem's exploits, UAE touched the 90-run mark in the 10th over. However, he fell to Sharafuddin Ashraf. Ashraf and Rashid brought UAE down to 112/7 thereafter. Although Rahul Chopra scored 52*, they fell 38 runs short.
Three wickets each for spinners Rashid, Ashraf
Spinners Rashid (4-0-21-3) and Ashraf (4-0-24-3) bagged noteworthy figures. The former broke the pivotal stand between Waseem and Ethan D'Souza. Ashraf then dismissed Waseem, who was batting Afghanistan out of the contest. Rashid later removed Asif Khan and Dhruv Parashar, while Saghir Khan and Haider Ali were the next victims of Ashraf. Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi also chipped in with a wicket each.
Rashid goes past Southee
As mentioned, Rashid became the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He went past Southee, who retired with 164 wickets last year. The Afghan wrist-spinner, one of the most lethal white-ball bowlers, now owns 165 wickets from just 98 matches at an incredible average of 13.75. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls, 2 fifers, and a remarkable economy rate of 6.07.
Highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket
Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in professional T20 cricket, with an impressive tally of 664 wickets from 489 matches. His economy rate of under 7 and average of around 19 highlight his ability to control runs. His best bowling figures in an innings are an impressive 6/17. The wrist-spinner owns 17 four-wicket hauls and 4 fifers in T20 cricket.