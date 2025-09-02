T20I Tri-Series: Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to win against UAE

Afghanistan beat UAE in Match 3 of the T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The visitors successfully defended 188 with a concerted bowling effort. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem's blazing knock went in vain. His counterpart Rashid Khan shone with three wickets, with Sharafuddin Ashraf also delivering a crucial spell. Earlier, half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran powered the Afghans.

Chase How UAE's chase panned out Despite a positive start, UAE lost Muhammad Zohaib early on. However, Waseem single-handedly took on the Afghanistan bowling attack, adding 61 runs with Ethan DSouza. With Waseem's exploits, UAE touched the 90-run mark in the 10th over. However, he fell to Sharafuddin Ashraf. Ashraf and Rashid brought UAE down to 112/7 in no time. Although Rahul Chopra scored 52*, they fell 38 runs short.

Atal Atal anchors the innings for Afghanistan Atal started aggressively, hitting a lofted stroke back past the bowler on the match's third ball. Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's early dismissal, Atal kept Afghanistan in the game with an aggressive approach. He was well-supported by Zadran in an 84-run partnership. Atal was dismissed by Saghir Khan for 54 (40). His knock had 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Zadran Zadran powers Afghanistan after Atal's dismissal With Atal leaving at 100/2, Zadran did the bulk of scoring. He took his time before accelerating. Zadran not only evaded a batting collapse, he ensured that Afghanistan rapidly cross 150. He fell to Saghir Khan for a 40-ball 63 (3 fours and 4 sixes). Cameos from Karim Janat (23* off 10 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzai (20* off 12 balls) later powered Afghanistan.

Stats A look at notable stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Atal raced to his maiden half-century in T20Is. In 11 T20Is, he has raced to 173 runs (SR: 102.36). On the other hand, Zadran owns 1,177 runs from 46 T20Is at a strike rate of 108.88. He now has the third-most 50-plus scores for Afghanistan in T20Is (9), behind Mohammad Shahzad (13) and Gurbaz (11).

Waseem Waseem slams his 23rd T20I fifty As mentioned, Waseem was UAE's lone warrior. He slammed a blistering 67 off 37 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes. In 80 T20Is, the UAE skipper has raced to 2,859 runs at an incredible strike rate of 156.31 (Average: 38.12). His tally includes 3 tons and 23 half-centuries. No other UAE batter has even 1,300 T20I runs.