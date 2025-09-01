Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran score half-centuries against UAE: Stats

In the third match of the T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan set a challenging target of 189 runs for hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). The innings was anchored by half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran. After losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on, Atal's knock of 54 off just 40 balls helped stabilize the innings on a tricky surface. Meanwhile, Zadran slammed a fine 40-ball 63.

Partnership Atal anchors the innings for Afghanistan Atal started aggressively, hitting a lofted stroke back past the bowler on just the third ball of the match. Despite UAE's tight bowling and Gurbaz's early dismissal, Atal kept Afghanistan in the game with an aggressive approach. He was well-supported by Zadran in an 84-run partnership where he did most of the heavy lifting. Atal was dismissed by Saghir Khan for 54 (40). His knock had 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Late surge Zadran powers Afghanistan after Atal's dismissal With Atal leaving at 100/2, Zadran did the bulk of scoring. He took his time before accelerating. Zadran not only evaded a batting collapse, he ensured that Afghanistan cross the 150-mark in quick time. He fell to Saghir Khan for a 40-ball 63 (3 fours and 4 sixes). Cameos from Karim Janat (23* off 10 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzai (20* off 12 balls) later contributed to Afghanistan's total.