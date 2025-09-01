Why Kagiso Rabada will miss 1st ODI against England

Like the hosts, South Africa announced their Playing XI for the 1st ODI against England a day ahead of the match. The Proteas recently completed a successful ODI series in Australia but rested some players for the final game. Now, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger are back in the squad. However, the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke miss out due to injury concerns.

Rabada Rabada's exclusion from 1st ODI Rabada was earlier ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia owing to an ankle injury. The 30-year-old fast bowler was diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, as scans confirmed the injury. Since playing his maiden ODI against Bangladesh in 2015, Rabada has been at his lethal best. Facing England 11 times, the Proteas seamer has taken 22 wickets at an average of 23.77. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls.

Team composition A look at other takeaways Despite the return of first-choice players, Tony de Zorzi has retained his spot in the Playing XI. He replaced Breetzke, who fared well against Australia but missed out due to a niggle. Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will lead the batting attack. While Keshav Maharaj remains the specialist spinner, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder would assist Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger with the ball.

Information South Africa's Playing XI South Africa's Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger.