Harshal Patel returns to Gujarat for 2025/26 domestic season: Details 

Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel has signed with Gujarat for the 2025/26 domestic season. The move marks a significant change in his career, occurring shortly after Jayant Yadav 's departure from Haryana. As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal will be available for Gujarat's pre-season preparations that start with a tri-series against Baroda and Saurashtra later this month. Notably, the right-arm seamer represented Haryana for a over a decade.

Career transition A look at his career Harshal was born in Gujarat and made his domestic cricket debut for the state team in 2008/09 after an impressive Under-19 season. However, he switched to Haryana after returning from the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. His First-Class debut came for Haryana in the 2011/12 season. He became Haryana's key player across formats. As of now, Harshal has taken 246 First-Class wickets at an average of 24.02 (12 five-wicket hauls). His tally also includes 105 List A and 260 T20 wickets.

Achievements Harshal reflects on his journey Harshal played a major role in making Haryana a force in white-ball cricket. He was part of the Haryana side that won its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2023-24 season. Reflecting on his journey, Harshal said, "If that move to Haryana as an 18-year-old hadn't worked out for me, I would have probably moved to the USA and not played cricket in India."

IPL career His IPL exploits Despite not playing First-Class cricket regularly in the last two years, Harshal remains an Indian Premier League (IPL) regular. He had a stellar season in the IPL last year, recording 16 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.80 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. "While my specialisation will remain white-ball, I'm only more than happy to take any opportunities that come my way with red-ball cricket," he told ESPNcricinfo.