Harshal Patel returns to Gujarat for 2025/26 domestic season: Details
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel has signed with Gujarat for the 2025/26 domestic season. The move marks a significant change in his career, occurring shortly after Jayant Yadav's departure from Haryana. As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal will be available for Gujarat's pre-season preparations that start with a tri-series against Baroda and Saurashtra later this month. Notably, the right-arm seamer represented Haryana for a over a decade.
Career transition
A look at his career
Harshal was born in Gujarat and made his domestic cricket debut for the state team in 2008/09 after an impressive Under-19 season. However, he switched to Haryana after returning from the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. His First-Class debut came for Haryana in the 2011/12 season. He became Haryana's key player across formats. As of now, Harshal has taken 246 First-Class wickets at an average of 24.02 (12 five-wicket hauls). His tally also includes 105 List A and 260 T20 wickets.
Achievements
Harshal reflects on his journey
Harshal played a major role in making Haryana a force in white-ball cricket. He was part of the Haryana side that won its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2023-24 season. Reflecting on his journey, Harshal said, "If that move to Haryana as an 18-year-old hadn't worked out for me, I would have probably moved to the USA and not played cricket in India."
IPL career
His IPL exploits
Despite not playing First-Class cricket regularly in the last two years, Harshal remains an Indian Premier League (IPL) regular. He had a stellar season in the IPL last year, recording 16 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.80 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. "While my specialisation will remain white-ball, I'm only more than happy to take any opportunities that come my way with red-ball cricket," he told ESPNcricinfo.
Do you know?
Second Indian with this feat
In 2024, Harshal became the second Indian to win Purple Cap twice in the IPL. He took 24 wickets across 14 IPL games at 19.87 in IPL 2024. Harshal recorded 32 wickets in IPL 2021, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in an IPL season.