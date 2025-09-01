By the numbers: Novak Djokovic oldest to this quarter-final record 

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open quarter-final after beating Jan-Lennard Struff. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win in the men's singles fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As per Opta, the Serb became the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four singles Major quarter-finals in a season.

Context Why does this story matter? At 38, Djokovic is well past his peak but continues to shatter records. Djokovic, who last won a Major in 2023, reached the semi-final at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. He is now into the quarter-final of the 2025 US Open. Making the last eight at each of the four Majors this year, Djokovic has unlocked a massive achievement.

Information Djokovic attains this feat At 38 years and 94 days, Djokovic is now the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four singles quarter-finals at Grand Slams in a season. He suffered a third-round exit at the US Open last year.

Do you know? First season with this record Djokovic reached all four singles Grand Slam quarter-finals in a season for the first time in 2010. He made it to this stage at the Australian Open and French Open before leveling up at Wimbledon (semi-final). He finally finished as the US Open runner-up.