By the numbers: Novak Djokovic oldest to this quarter-final record
What's the story
Serbian legend Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open quarter-final after beating Jan-Lennard Struff. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win in the men's singles fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As per Opta, the Serb became the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four singles Major quarter-finals in a season.
Context
Why does this story matter?
At 38, Djokovic is well past his peak but continues to shatter records. Djokovic, who last won a Major in 2023, reached the semi-final at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. He is now into the quarter-final of the 2025 US Open. Making the last eight at each of the four Majors this year, Djokovic has unlocked a massive achievement.
Information
Djokovic attains this feat
At 38 years and 94 days, Djokovic is now the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four singles quarter-finals at Grand Slams in a season. He suffered a third-round exit at the US Open last year.
Do you know?
First season with this record
Djokovic reached all four singles Grand Slam quarter-finals in a season for the first time in 2010. He made it to this stage at the Australian Open and French Open before leveling up at Wimbledon (semi-final). He finally finished as the US Open runner-up.
Quarter-final
Djokovic surpasses these legends
Djokovic reached his 14th men's singles quarter-final at the US Open, now the second-most in the Open Era. The Serb went past the likes of Roger Federer and Andre Agassi (13 each), as per Opta. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (17) on this elite list. Djokovic currently has the joint second-most US Open titles (4), with Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe.