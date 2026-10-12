'Plain ridiculous': Dilip Vengsarkar on India A's NZ tour

Speaking to the Times of India, Vengsarkar slammed the decision, calling it "plain ridiculous" and saying it undermines the significance of a major domestic tournament.

He asked, "Why do you have an India A tour when the Ranji Trophy season is in progress? What's the point of holding the Ranji Trophy then?"

He further questioned that if top domestic players are playing for India A during this period, what happens to those who perform well in these matches.