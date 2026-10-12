'Plain ridiculous': Dilip Vengsarkar on India A's NZ tour
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer and selector, Dilip Vengsarkar, has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling an India 'A' series during the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy season. A 15-member India 'A' squad is set to tour New Zealand at the same time as the senior national team. Vengsarkar questioned the need for an 'A' team tour with the Ranji Trophy campaign underway.
Critique
What's the point of holding the Ranji Trophy then?: Vengsarkar
Speaking to the Times of India, Vengsarkar slammed the decision, calling it "plain ridiculous" and saying it undermines the significance of a major domestic tournament.
He asked, "Why do you have an India A tour when the Ranji Trophy season is in progress? What's the point of holding the Ranji Trophy then?"
He further questioned that if top domestic players are playing for India A during this period, what happens to those who perform well in these matches.
Suggestion
Send your main team early, suggests Vengsarkar
Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, suggested that if the intent is to help players acclimatize early to conditions and the local environment, then the main team should be sent early.
He said, "If you want your players to acclimatize early to the conditions and local environment, then send your main team early."
This comes amid India's red-ball team facing criticism for poor performances in recent times.
Information
Here's the schedule overlap
The 2026/27 Ranji Trophy began on October 11 and will run until March 2. Meanwhile, India A's tour of New Zealand features three unofficial four-day Tests scheduled from October to November 2026. These will run alongside the senior national side's NZ tour.