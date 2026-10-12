Ollie Robinson returns in ECB's expanded central contract list (2026/27)

Robinson was at his best in England's recent home Test series against Pakistan.

Having earlier returned to the Test setup after nearly two years, he claimed 21 wickets at a stellar average of 8.76 as the Brits recorded a 3-0 clean sweep.

This stellar performance also earned him the Player-of-the-Series award.

Coming to Robinson's overall numbers, he now has 104 wickets from 24 Tests at an average of 19.25.