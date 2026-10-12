Ollie Robinson returns in ECB's expanded central contract list (2026/27)
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an expanded central contract list for the 2026/27 season. The new list features 39 players, up from 30 in the previous year. The group is divided into two categories: 30 players with central contracts and nine with development contracts. Among those returning is fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who last held a central contract in 2023.
Return
Robinson shines in home summer
Robinson was at his best in England's recent home Test series against Pakistan.
Having earlier returned to the Test setup after nearly two years, he claimed 21 wickets at a stellar average of 8.76 as the Brits recorded a 3-0 clean sweep.
This stellar performance also earned him the Player-of-the-Series award.
Coming to Robinson's overall numbers, he now has 104 wickets from 24 Tests at an average of 19.25.
Contract details
Seven new additions
The ECB's new list also sees seven players who have been awarded central contracts for the first time - Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher, and Dan Lawrence.
While Sonny Baker has been upgraded to a two-year deal, Cox and Crocombe have also signed two-year contracts.
A total of 11 players now have deals until September 30, 2028.
New contracts
Six players receive development contracts
As mentioned, six players have been awarded their first England development contracts - James Coles, Mason Crane, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, and Matthew Revis.
The ECB's contract system covers both red-ball and white-ball cricket. The selections are based on players' prospects of featuring across formats in the coming period as well as their performances over the past year.
Former Test captain Ben Stokes is not part of this year's list, having retired from international cricket.
Coaching appointments
Changes in England's national coaching structure
Along with the contract list, the ECB has also announced changes to England's national coaching structure.
Mike Yardy has been appointed as Elite National Batting Lead while Richard Dawson will take up the role of Elite National Spin Bowling Lead.
Troy Cooley continues as Elite National Pace Bowling Lead after joining earlier this year.
Stephen Fleming, England's Test head coach, will be supported by Dawson, Marcus Trescothick, James Foster, and Eric Simons.