Elina Svitolina downs Mirra Andreeva to reach AO 2026 quarters

Elina Svitolina claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over 18-year-old teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva in their Round of 16 clash at the 2026 Australian Open . The match at Rod Laver Arena saw 12th seed Svitolina use her experience over 8th seed Andreeva. The victory means she will now face third seed Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Here's more.

Slams 4th quarter-final berth for Svitolina at Australian Open Svitolina has now reached the quarters at AO for the 4th time in her career. She has raced to a 33-12 win-loss record in Melbourne. Overall, she has made it to the quarter-finals or more for the 14th time in women's singles at Grand Slams. She now owns a win-loss record of 112-47 at Grand Slams.

Match stats A look at the match stats Svitolina doled out four aces compared to Andreeva's one. The latter however committed three double faults with Svitolina committing one. Andreeva fired more winners (21-16), but made more unforced errors (33-21). Svitolina converted 5/9 break points in this contest. She had 59% win on the first serve and 57% win on the 2nd.

Advertisement

Do you know? Svitolina attains this feat Svitolina has won 33 main draw matches at the Australian Open. As per Opta, she has equaled her tally at the Roland Garros (33) for the most at a single event so far in her career.

Advertisement

Information How has Svitolina fared against Gauff? Gauff owns a 2-1 win-loss record over Svitolina on the WTA Tour. Svitolina beat Gauff in R64 at 2021 Australian Open. Thereafter, Gauff beat her in the final of 2024 Auckland Open and then claimed a R32 win at 2024 US Open.