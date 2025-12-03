Erling Haaland completes 100 Premier League goals, makes these records
What's the story
Erling Haaland has set a new record in English football by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker achieved this milestone during Manchester City's matchweek 14 clash against Fulham, scoring his landmark goal just 17 minutes into the game. He is now the 35th player to reach this milestone and the first since Son Heung-min in 2023. Here are the stats and records made by Haaland.
Fastest
Fastest to 100 Premier League goals
Haaland has overcome Alan Shearer's long-standing record by a whopping 19 matches. Haaland, who has got to the landmark in just 111 matches, surpassed Shearer, who took 124 games. Fastest players to 100 goals: Erling Haaland - 111 games Alan Shearer - 124 games Harry Kane - 141 games Sergio Aguero - 147 games
Do you know?
2nd Manchester City player to hit 100 Premier League goals
Haaland has become the 2nd Manchester City player to hit 100 Premier League goals. Aguero was the first player to hit 100 goals for the Citizens. Aguero ended his Premier League career with a whopping 184 goals from 275 matches.
Twitter Post
35th player to score 100 Premier League goals
Erling Haaland joins the Premier League 100 Club. ✨@ErlingHaaland | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/grb7ieWaBP— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2025