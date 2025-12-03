Haaland scored his 100th goal after 17 minutes versus Fulham (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Erling Haaland completes 100 Premier League goals, makes these records

By Rajdeep Saha 02:18 am Dec 03, 2025

Erling Haaland has set a new record in English football by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker achieved this milestone during Manchester City's matchweek 14 clash against Fulham, scoring his landmark goal just 17 minutes into the game. He is now the 35th player to reach this milestone and the first since Son Heung-min in 2023. Here are the stats and records made by Haaland.