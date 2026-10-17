Tri-Nation Series: Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor slam half-centuries against Bangladesh

With Zimbabwe electing to field, Taskin Ahmed wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's top order, dismissing Brian Bennett and Ben Curran in the first seven overs.

Debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga also fell to Taskin's bowling after scoring three boundaries.

However, Taylor and Ervine quickly stabilized Zimbabwe's innings with some aggressive batting.

The former, who completed his first ODI fifty in six years, was the first to depart, for a 101-ball 81 (10 fours).

Ervine, who took Zimbabwe past 200, scored 93 (106).