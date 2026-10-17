Tri-Nation Series: Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor slam half-centuries against Bangladesh
What's the story
After suffering a top-order collapse, Zimbabwe racked up 271/8 (50 overs) against Bangladesh in Match 1 of the Tri-Nation ODI series in Abu Dhabi. Being down to 24/3, Zimbabwe were rescued by Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor, who added 150 runs for the fourth wicket. While Ervine fell seven runs short of his ton, Taylor became Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer in ODIs.
Bowling impact
Taskin wreaks havoc in top order
With Zimbabwe electing to field, Taskin Ahmed wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's top order, dismissing Brian Bennett and Ben Curran in the first seven overs.
Debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga also fell to Taskin's bowling after scoring three boundaries.
However, Taylor and Ervine quickly stabilized Zimbabwe's innings with some aggressive batting.
The former, who completed his first ODI fifty in six years, was the first to depart, for a 101-ball 81 (10 fours).
Ervine, who took Zimbabwe past 200, scored 93 (106).
Milestone
Most ODI runs for Zimbabwe
As mentioned, Taylor scored his first ODI half-century in six years. His last 50-plus score came against Pakistan in November 2020.
The 40-year-old also surpassed Andy Flower's record for the most runs in ODIs for Zimbabwe.
While Flower bowed out with 6,786 runs, Taylor now has 6,837 runs from 211 ODIs at an average of 35.24. His tally includes 11 tons and 40 half-centuries.
Partnership highlights
Ervine's 26th ODI fifty
Ervine also contributed with quick runs after Taylor's dismissal but missed out on a century himself.
The 41-year-old, who made his debut in 2010, now has 3,863 runs from 135 ODIs at an average of 33.30. This was his 30th fifty-plus score, including 4 tons.
Ervine was coming off scores of 59, 38, and 59 in the three-ODI series against Australia.