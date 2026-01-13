SA20 2025/26: Faf du Plessis ruled out due to injury
What's the story
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of SA20, South Africa's premier T20 league. The decision comes after he sustained a thumb injury during a match against MI Cape Town on January 10. The team confirmed that du Plessis suffered a right thumb ligament tear that will require surgical repair.
Team solidarity
Super Kings extend support to injured captain
In light of du Plessis's injury, the Joburg Super Kings have extended their full support to the skipper. "All our love with you, skipper. Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 season after suffering a right thumb ligament tear, requiring surgical repair. Our best wishes are with you," read an official statement from the team.
Tournament status
Current standing in SA20
Despite du Plessis's injury, the Joburg Super Kings are currently holding onto the third position on this season's SA20 points table with 17 points. The team has won three out of their five matches so far. MI Cape Town are the reigning champions of the tournament, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the most successful team with two titles under their belt.