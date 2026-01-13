SA20 2025/26: Faf du Plessis ruled out due to injury

In light of du Plessis's injury, the Joburg Super Kings have extended their full support to the skipper. "All our love with you, skipper. Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 season after suffering a right thumb ligament tear, requiring surgical repair. Our best wishes are with you," read an official statement from the team.

Tournament status

Current standing in SA20

Despite du Plessis's injury, the Joburg Super Kings are currently holding onto the third position on this season's SA20 points table with 17 points. The team has won three out of their five matches so far. MI Cape Town are the reigning champions of the tournament, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the most successful team with two titles under their belt.