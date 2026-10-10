Who has scored the fastest T20I hundred for West Indies? 

Johnson Charles tops this elite list, having lit up Centurion in the 2023 T20I match versus South Africa.

Charles smashed a superb 46-ball 118 in what was absolute carnage.

His brilliant knock was laced with 10 fours and 11 sixes. He struck at 256.52.

Notably, Charles took just 39 balls to complete his hundred as WI posted their best score in the format (258/5).

However, SA later chased down this target.