Who has scored the fastest T20I hundred for West Indies?
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope entered the history books with his second hundred in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat in just 45 balls during the second T20I match against India at Ranchi on Friday. Hope's explosive innings included six fours and nine sixes as the visitors gunned down a massive 250-run target. On this note, we list down the fastest T20I hundreds by a WI batter.
#1
39 balls - Johnson Charles vs South Africa, 2023
Johnson Charles tops this elite list, having lit up Centurion in the 2023 T20I match versus South Africa.
Charles smashed a superb 46-ball 118 in what was absolute carnage.
His brilliant knock was laced with 10 fours and 11 sixes. He struck at 256.52.
Notably, Charles took just 39 balls to complete his hundred as WI posted their best score in the format (258/5).
However, SA later chased down this target.
#2
45 balls - Shai Hope vs India, 2026
Hope's 45-ball effort in the aforementioned game takes the second spot.
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach while chasing 250.
Hope led the charge as he found boundaries for fun.
He was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford's 84 and Romario Shepherd's quickfire 34*.
Hope sealed the game with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over.
The opener finished with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls.
#3
47 balls - Chris Gayle vs England, 2016
The legendary Chris Gayle takes the third spot, having reached his hundred off 47 balls in the 2016 T20 World Cup match against England in Mumbai.
The southpaw made a mockery of the English bowlers with an unbeaten 48-ball 100 as WI chased down 183 with six wickets in hand.
Gayle's stellar knock was studded with 11 sixes and five fours.