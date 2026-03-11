RCB, SRH clash in IPL 2026 opener: Phase 1 schedule

The schedule for the first phase of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced on Wednesday. The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster game between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium the next day. As reported earlier, only the schedule until April 12 has been announced so far.

Schedule IPL 2026 schedule in two phases On Tuesday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS, "We plan to announce the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we are going to announce the IPL schedule for the first 20 days." The remaining fixtures will be announced later as the BCCI plans to avoid any clash with assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

Venue Opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium As mentioned, the opening match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was earlier under fire for the 2025 stampede incident that left 11 people dead and several injured. Although the Karnataka government gave the stadium the required clearance to host the IPL matches, it is subject to clearance from an expert committee constituted by the Karnataka state government, as per an IPL release.

