Lionel Messi scripts MLS history: Fascinating facts about football legend
What's the story
At 39, football legend Lionel Messi continues to script records. The Inter Miami captain recently secured the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, finishing the league with 26 goals. Messi became the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons. As the Argentine icon keeps defying expectations, here are the five lesser-known facts about the man behind the magic.
#1
Growth hormone deficiency
Messi overcame several hurdles in what turned out to be a glorious journey.
As a child, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, which resulted in daily injections. Its cost was difficult for his family to bear.
While Messi earned fame in Spain at 13, Barcelona agreed to support the treatment, helping the young Argentine pursue the dream that would reshape football history.
#2
Before Barcelona
Since his debut until 2021, Messi scaled new heights for Barcelona. The 17 official seasons had a staggering 672 goals.
However, before Barca, the Argentine practiced at a neighborhood club in Rosario. He then joined Newell's Old Boys at 6.
Lionel's older brother Rodrigo was already involved with the club and helped bring him into the youth setup.
Information
A muscial connection!
Lionel Andres Messi was named after American singer Lionel Richie, whose music his mother enjoyed, as per several media outlets. The origin of Messi's name reportedly came from a pop-culture influence at home, making it a profound musical connection.
#4
First agreement and a napkin
Messi's first agreement with Barcelona remains one of the most famous pieces of paper.
Frustrated by the club's hesitation over his age and expensive growth hormone treatment, his father Jorge issued an ultimatum.
At Pompeia tennis club, Carles Rexach, an official, penned a commitment in blue ink, promising to sign the prodigy despite dissent.
Preserved for decades, the historic napkin drew £762,400 at Bonhams' London auction in May 2024.
#5
Red card on debut
Messi's iconic goals and finishes are etched in history books.
However, it all started with a red card on his senior Argentina debut in 2005.
Coming on against Hungary, he was dismissed within just 47 seconds after the referee judged his arm movement against an opponent to be a foul.
Messi turned the brutal beginning into a fairytale thereafter.