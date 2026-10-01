Can Sourav Ganguly lead DC to their maiden IPL title?
What's the story
Sourav Ganguly's appointment as Delhi Capitals' head coach gives the franchise a familiar leader with a proven record of building competitive teams. DC are still chasing their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title, and Ganguly now gets a chance to shape their fortunes from the dugout. His leadership experience, understanding of the franchise and fearless cricketing philosophy could provide the spark DC need.
Familiar face
A familiar face returns
Ganguly has been closely involved with the Capitals since 2019, when he joined as an advisor.
He later served as Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams, giving him considerable knowledge of the franchise's structure.
His latest appointment therefore represents continuity rather than a completely new direction.
That familiarity could help Ganguly identify what needs changing before the 2027 campaign.
Approach
Bringing a fearless approach
One of Ganguly's biggest strengths as India captain was his willingness to back players and encourage an aggressive mindset.
Delhi will hope he can bring the same mentality into the IPL setup.
Ganguly has already spoken about building a strong and fearless team, suggesting that he wants DC to play with greater conviction rather than simply rely on individual brilliance.
Rishabh
Managing Rishabh Pant effectively will be a challenge
Rishabh Pant's return to DC from Lucknow Super Giants gives Ganguly an important piece to work with.
Pant has already enjoyed a substantial stint with Delhi and knows the franchise environment well.
Ganguly has indicated that Pant fits the team's middle-order plans, giving the former India captain an opportunity to rebuild the batter's confidence and maximise his impact.
Managing Pant effectively could become one of Ganguly's key challenges.
Honor
The title remains the ultimate test
DC have reached the IPL final only once, in 2020, but lost the match.
Alongside Punjab Kings, DC remain one of the two teams since the inaugural edition in 2008 without an IPL title.
Ganguly's reputation cannot change that history by itself. The auction, squad balance, player fitness and tactical decisions will all matter.
His leadership experience can strengthen the team.
Conclusion
Conclusion: Can DC finally win?
There is reason for optimism, but expectations must remain realistic.
Ganguly understands the organization, has experience in team-building and brings a strong leadership identity.
The biggest question is whether those qualities translate into consistent IPL results.
If he creates clarity around roles, develops a fearless culture and gets the best from Delhi's core players, the franchise could enter 2027 with a genuine chance.