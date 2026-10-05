'Selfless as captain': Gautam Gambhir hails Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has praised Shreyas Iyer's captaincy ahead of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The assessment comes after Iyer led India to a 19-run victory over Pakistan in the men's cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026. Gambhir and Iyer had formed a strong bond during their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.
Leadership qualities
Gambhir impressed by Iyer's team-first attitude
Gambhir was particularly impressed by Iyer's willingness to sacrifice his batting position for the team's benefit.
"The best thing I liked about Shreyas was that he was actually willing to leave his batting position at times," said Gambhir on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues'.
This flexibility showed a commitment to team success over personal statistics, something that is rarely seen in captains who are also their team's main batters.
Leadership emphasis
Selflessness key quality of a good leader, says Gambhir
Gambhir stressed that selflessness is the most important quality of a good leader.
He said, "You can be hardworking, you can be disciplined, you can be fit, you can be the number one batter. But if you are not selfless, then all those other things stand for nothing."
This statement highlights how selflessness is at the core of effective captaincy and transcends technical skills and fitness levels.
Upcoming challenge
India to face West Indies in 5-match T20I series
India's recent ODI series against West Indies ended with a 2-1 victory for the home side.
Now, Iyer's captaincy will be put to the test in an upcoming five-match T20I series starting October 6.
The series will be a challenge as India looks to continue its winning streak against the Caribbean side under Iyer's leadership.